Why I Ventured Into Politics – President Buhari Explains

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he ventured into politics because he had no issue of corruption and wanted to serve Nigerians with integrity, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Buhari said this on Thursday when youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, he took interest in politics after a clean bill on his integrity by those who detained him after the 1985 military coup.

“After I was released and nothing was found on me I took interest in politics,” he said. ” This is what pushed me into partisan politics; to serve with integrity. So I decided to try leadership as a civilian, after taking off the military uniform.’

The Nigerian leader also vowed to deliver on his promises to the country as he continues his second term in office.

“I am currently serving my last term in office. I swore by the constitution to defend the country, and I will do the needful for the country,’’ he added.