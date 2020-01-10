What Obasanjo Discussed With Governor Abiodun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he paid a visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to discuss issues on the development of the state.
Concise News reports that Obasanjo arrived at the governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 11:45 am and went straight into a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour.
Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the former president said he came to discuss the development of the state in the area of education, agriculture, rural development,
Obasanjo also said that he came to greet the governor and wished him a Happy New Year, adding that he used the opportunity to welcome the governor officially to the office.
He said: “I have come to say happy New Year to the Governor. I have not been here since he (Abiodun) got here as the Governor, so, I came to welcome him to the seat.
“I also raised a few issues that I believe would be to the development of Ogun State in the area of education, agriculture, rural development, and other wonderful issues. We had a wonderful discussion.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.