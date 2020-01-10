What Obasanjo Discussed With Governor Abiodun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he paid a visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to discuss issues on the development of the state.

Concise News reports that Obasanjo arrived at the governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 11:45 am and went straight into a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the former president said he came to discuss the development of the state in the area of education, agriculture, rural development,

Obasanjo also said that he came to greet the governor and wished him a Happy New Year, adding that he used the opportunity to welcome the governor officially to the office.

He said: “I have come to say happy New Year to the Governor. I have not been here since he (Abiodun) got here as the Governor, so, I came to welcome him to the seat.

“I also raised a few issues that I believe would be to the development of Ogun State in the area of education, agriculture, rural development, and other wonderful issues. We had a wonderful discussion.”