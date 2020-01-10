What Governor Abiodun Told Newly Sworn-In Commissioners

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has told the newly inaugurated commissioners to see their appointment as a call to serve for the development of the state.

Concise News reports that the governor also asked the commissioners to make accountability and transparency their watchword.

He made this known on Friday during the inauguration ceremony held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun said the late composition of his cabinet members which comprise three female and 15 male was a deliberate strategy to bring the best hands on board.

“This is the ideal that motivates our administration and why we have employed the services of professionals, experienced individuals who share the same vision and passion for the development of Ogun State,” Abiodun said.

“Very quickly, we must decide on what we hope to be our legacy and impact on our people and environment if we want history to remember us favourably. You must remain connected to them and be worthy ambassadors of our administration’s values of inclusiveness, fairness, equity and justice. Your work ethic, your commitment to service should exemplify our administration’s mantra, putting people first and working together for the common good.

“Through your selection and subsequent appointment, you have been presented with a rare opportunity to lead and serve the people who expect so much from you in terms of performance. Their aspirations, their desires for growth and prosperity are hinged on your success. The dividends of democracy should not be elusive, your actions and performance should help our State blossom, grow well and our people to thrive.

“This appointment is a call to service. Through your dedication, time and energy your character will be appreciated and esteemed. You have been designated because you are qualified and possess the right experience to make a positive difference in our dear State.

“I must also state that no individual or group is solely responsible for your emergence. You are therefore not answerable to any one individual, group or godfather. You are accountable to the people who must be at the centre of your work at every point in time.”

The new commissioners are: Afolabi Afuape (local government and chieftaincy affairs), Tunji Akinosi (forestry), Sidi Osho (education, science and technology), Adeola Odedina (agriculture), Olaolu Olabimtan (budget and planning) and Gbolahan Adeniran (justice).

Also inaugurated were Tomi Coker (health), Femi Ogunbanwo (special duties), Tunji Odunlami (urban and physical planning), Abiodun Abudu-Balogun (environment), Kikelomo Longe (commerce and industry), Dapo Okubadejo (finance), Oludotun Taiwo (rural development).

Others are Ganiyu Hamzat (community development and cooperatives), Funmi Efuwape (women affairs), Kehinde Oluwadare (youth and sports), Jamiu Omoniyi (housing), Toyin Taiwo (tourism) and Ade Akinsanya (works and infrastructure).