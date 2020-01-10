US Speaks On Rescuing Citizens ‘Trapped’ In Iran

President Donald Trump has vowed to rescue Americans ‘trapped’ in Iran and reunite them with their families, Concise News reports.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo made this known on Friday during a press briefing in Washington DC.
Pompeo said the US will do all it can to repatriate its nationals in Iran, noting that these citizens have committed no crime.
Pompeo said, “I want to reiterate President Trump’s concerns for Americans and dual national citizens detained inside of Iran. Iran knows that these individuals have committed no crime. They know the charges against them are fake. We will do all that we can to get each of them returned home safely to their families.”
