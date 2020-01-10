US House Limits Trump War Powers Against Iran

The US House of Representatives voted on Thursday to restrict President Donald Trump’s future military action against Iran.
Concise News understands that this move sought to claw back congressional war powers from the White House.
The non-binding resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump’s order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes by the Islamic republic dramatically escalated tensions and raised fears of a war between the two foes.
The vote, 224 to 194, was largely along party lines, although three members of Trump’s Republican Party joined Democrats in approving the measure that demands the president not engage in military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.
