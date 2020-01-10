Trump Approves New Sanctions Against Iran

United States President Donald Trump has authorised new sanctions against Iran and eight of its senior officials, Concise News reports.

US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, and Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, made this known on Friday while briefing the press in Washington DC.

Mnuchin said, “As previously announced by the president, we are announcing additional sanctions on the Iranian regime as a result of the attack on US and allied troops.

“First, the president is authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions on any individual owning, operating, trading with or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textile and mining and let me be clear these will be both primary and secondary sanctions.

“Second, we are announcing 17 specific sanctions against Iran’s largest steel and iron manufacturers… As a result of these actions, we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime and we will continue our enforcement of other entities.

“Third, we are taking actions against eight senior Iranian oils who advanced the regimes, destabilizing activities and were involved in Tuesday’s ballistic missile strike.

“Today’s sanctions are part of our commitments to stop the Iranian regime’s global terrorist activities. The president has been very clear; we will continue to apply economic sanctions until Iran stops its terrorist activities and commit that it will never have nuclear weapons.”

Also, Pompeo said by announcing the sanctions, Trump is delivering on the pledge he made after an attack on American forces in Iraq.

He explained that the sanctions also apply to “eight senior officials responsible for the regime’s violence both home and abroad that were striking at the heart of the Islamic Republic Center security apparatus.

“These targets include the Secretary of the Supreme National Council of the Basij Forces; that is the regime’s brute squad which has in the last few months killed approximately 1,500 Iranians who were simply demanding freedom.

“Our action also targets other senior leaders close to the Ayatollah (regime). They’ve carried out his terrorist plots and destabilized campaigns across the Middle East and around the world. They’ve employed soldiers across the region’s battlefields.

“They’ve trained malicious in Iraq and elsewhere in the art of domestic repression. Today, they are counted with murder and mayhem.

“We want Iran to simply behave like a normal nation and we believe the sanctions we impose today further that strategic objective. Our campaign is composed of diplomatic, economic components that deprive regimes of billions in revenue that the regime has used to fuel death and destruction across the Middle East and across the world,” he said.