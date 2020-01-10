Transfer: Super Eagles Star Etebo Speaks After Joining La Liga Side

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo has said it is a dream come true to team up with Getafe in the Spanish La Liga side, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Etebo joined Getafe on Thursday on a six-month loan deal from English Championship side Stoke City.

Speaking after his signing, he revealed that he could have joined Watford instead of Stoke City but is consoled that he is moving to Spain.

“To be fair, after the World Cup I was supposed to go to Watford but when we were preparing for the World Cup, the officials of Stoke City flew down from London to Austria and approached me,” he said in a press conference.

“The target of the team was just to go back to the Premier League. They had spent a lot of money and it was a good team, a big team, a Premier League team.

“All the same, it didn’t work out. As we all know, to play in the Premier League is a big thing like to play in the Spanish league.”

“I had to say to them that since Getafe was looking for me, I need to come and showcase myself here. It was not to do with the money that I went to Stoke City. It wasn’t because of money or the contract was big, I felt there was an opportunity to go back to the Premier League.”