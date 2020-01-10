Toyin Abraham Shuts Down Herbal Business, Three Months After Launch

Ace Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced that she is shutting down her fertility herbal business over what she describes as structural disagreement with her partners.
Concise News reports that Abraham launched the business sometime in October last year, shortly after she birthed her first child, IreOluwa.
Three months after then, the actress took to her social media handle to declare that the business would be closing, but all pending offers would be attended to.
“I want to thank you all for the continuous suport of my brand and businesses, especially Toyin herbal. however, I am putting a stop to the brand, this is due to some structural disagreement with my partners.
“I’ll pending orders would be attended to and refunds made. if you don’t get a feedback in two weeks, kindly revert, we are on to the next business. thank you Toyintitans you guys are uncommon.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.