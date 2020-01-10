Toyin Abraham Shuts Down Herbal Business, Three Months After Launch

Ace Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced that she is shutting down her fertility herbal business over what she describes as structural disagreement with her partners.

Concise News reports that Abraham launched the business sometime in October last year, shortly after she birthed her first child, IreOluwa.

Three months after then, the actress took to her social media handle to declare that the business would be closing, but all pending offers would be attended to.

“I want to thank you all for the continuous suport of my brand and businesses, especially Toyin herbal. however, I am putting a stop to the brand, this is due to some structural disagreement with my partners.

“I’ll pending orders would be attended to and refunds made. if you don’t get a feedback in two weeks, kindly revert, we are on to the next business. thank you Toyintitans you guys are uncommon.”