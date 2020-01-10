Home » The Experience Convener Unleashes ‘Illuminating’ 2020 Prophecies

The Experience Convener Unleashes ‘Illuminating’ 2020 Prophecies

The convener of The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin has uttered by divine inspiration that 2020 be an illuminating year in the lives of believers.

Concise News reports that another year is upon humans and another decade begins. Hence, people are eager for glad tidings.

Adefarasin wrote on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “I prophesy that 2020 will be the dawning of a new era & dimension of your life. Darkness has served its purpose & caused you to find rest, recuperation & relief. Darkness is also where you grow because growth takes place while you’re resting. Now light has come in Jesus name.”

Earlier (on Wednesday), Adefarasin, the Founder and Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock church prayed thus: “In this year 2020, God will change times & seasons for you & no evil shall prevail against you. He’ll build a wall of protection roundabout you with a hedge of fiery angels to secure you on every side, declaring ‘touch not my anointed and do my daughter/son no harm’.”

