Stop Criminal Activities In Nigeria, CAN Tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to end criminal activities in Nigeria.

The body also urged Christians in the country to promote peace and stability in the country, adding that the church is fighting against terrorism.

President of CAN, Reverend Supo Ayokunle gave the advice on Thursday during Tarayyar Eklesiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria 2020 Assembly holding at HEKAN Headquarters in Kaduna.

He said: “They should also be tolerant and more prayerful because God answers prayers, restores peace and touches the heart of those who hate and want to eliminate us.

“I am also calling on all Nigerians especially the Christians under my constituency to give peace a chance.

“We should take the bull by the horns on our knees as we endeavor not to be provoked but to maintain peace with our neighbours.

“There is no life without challenges, however, the present challenges is a special one because the church is fighting against terrorism.”

He, however, noted that though terrorism is not limited to Nigeria, Christian communities in the country have also suffered from the nefarious activities of terrorists.

He alleged that CAN local government chairmen in Jos, Taraba and Adamawa are still being held by kidnappers.

“It’s a very challenging time, accompanied by kidnapping for ransom especially by herdsmen and other hoodlums, who are using such as a source for trade.

“Our call to government is that these criminals are not spirits, let them take the battle to their doors and put an end to it.

“The government must rise up more than ever before and perform their responsibility,’’ Ayokunle said.