Shocking! Ex-Lawmaker, 2 Aides Found Dead, Burnt Inside Car

Police on Thursday said bodies of a former lawmaker in the Philippines, his driver and bodyguard, were found burned inside a car.

Concise News reports that the bodies of former congressman Edgar Mendoza and his two aides were discovered at the backseat of the car on a bridge in the town of Tiaong in Quezon province, 85 kilometres south of Manila.

“Police received a call about the burning vehicle before dawn,’’ Major Lawrence Panganiban, the chief of police in Tiaong, said.

The vehicle was confirmed to be owned by Mendoza, a member of the House of Representatives between 1998 and 2001, and who before then, was head of the Bureau of Immigration.

“He has been a private lawyer since his term as lawmaker ended.

“He had left his house on Wednesday to meet with a client in nearby Laguna province,’’ Panganiban said.

He added that police would conduct DNA tests on the charred bodies to confirm identities of the victims.

“Some of the personal belongings of the victims were found scattered a few metres away from the vehicle.

“We will do everything to solve this case,” Panganiban stated.

Family wants justice

Meanwhile, the family of Mendoza are seeking justice for the late lawmaker, his driver, and his bodyguard following what the justice department called their apparent murder in Tiaong, Quezon, on Thursday, January 9.

The Mendoza family made the call in their first public statement on the deaths of Mendoza, his driver Ruel Ruiz, and his bodyguard Nicanor Mendoza, on Friday, January 10.

“It is with enormous pain that we announce the tragic passing of Atty Edgar L. Mendoza, a loving husband, a great father, a Kuya, a Sigma Rhoan, a Ninong to many, and a friend to all,” the family said in a statement posted on the late lawmaker’s Facebook page on Friday, along with his photo and a “Justice for Ed Mendoza” banner.

“We ask for everyone’s prayers that his soul rests in peace together with Nick and Ruel, who stood by him until the end, and that justice be accorded to all of them,” they added.