Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General of the National Council for Arts And Culture (NCAC), has said that he is being victimised for shutting down Arts and Crafts village.

Runsewe said this one day after he was sentenced to prison for contempt of court.

Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory in FCT had on Thursday sentenced Runsewe to prison.

But addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, the NCAC boss insisted that his current travails were linked to his refusal to relinquish the Arts and Crafts village located in the Central Business District, Abuja, to ‘interested persons.’

According to him, the property was shut down because it was being used as a drug den and hideout for criminals.

The police, he added, has since ordered the reopening of the Arts and Crafts village valued at N9.8 billion.

But he refused to answer further questions on the court order committing him to prison for contempt of court.

Justice Okeke had ordered the arrest of Runsewe while ruling on a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against the Minister of the FCT; Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.