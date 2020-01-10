Presidency To PDP: Worry About Winning Future Elections, Not Buhari

The Presidency has asked the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to worry about how to return to power in 2023, not focusing on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu made this known in reaction to condemnation of the president’s New Year message to Nigerians.

Recall that the president had reiterated that he would step aside in 2023 in the wake of speculations that he was planning to seek an unconstitutional third term in office.

The PDP had said that Buhari merely said the obvious, noting that he would leave the presidential villa in 2023.

According to the PDP, Buhari’s administration had not added any value to the country since 2015.

But in his response, Shehu advised the opposition party to stop speaking for the president and the ruling party on national issues.

“As the Peoples Democratic Party, the country’s main opposition party grapples with deeply troubling questions about its terminal decline and future in national politics, Nigerians must be surprised reading a statement issued by them, assuming the role of spokesmen for President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“What business do they have talking about alleged love lost between President Buhari and the APC? What do they know? Who sent them?”

The presidential aid claimed that the PDP was an “obstacle” to governance, urging the party to focus on rebuilding its image.

“Today, the PDP represents the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needs and the people are yearning for,” he noted.

“Both self-respect and sound political judgment demand that the party takes an introspective look at itself after two successive defeats in national elections, asking what went wrong and how to fix its battered image.

“They need to go back to the people, in towns and villages, to know what the people want and what the country needs. Instead of doing that, they are taking roles for themselves that are not mandated by law, morality or political gamesmanship.”