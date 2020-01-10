Plateau Killing: What Gov. Lalong Told Community Struck By Deadly Attack

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong on Thursday visited Kombun community in Mangu Local Government which came under attack by unknown gunmen recently.

Concise News reports that around a dozen persons were confirmed killed in the attack that left many injured and many houses razed down.

Lalong, while commiserating with the families that lost loved ones, cautioned youths of the community against the temptation to attack people suspected to have a hand in the incident.

He urged the youths to remain calm and not allow the situation to escalate to other communities by taking laws into their hands.

The governor assured the residents of protection against further attacks, promising that security personnel would be deployed to areas where there was tension.

“I urge the youths not to be in a haste to block roads during such attacks because that usually delay security agencies from coming to tackle the invaders. We must cooperate with the authorities,” he stated.

He said that it was unfortunate that evil perpetrators were trying to disrupt the fragile peace on the Plateau, and urged Plateau residents to support the quest to end the violence by remaining steadily alert.

In his remarks, the District Head of Kombun, Audu Tetmut, said that the community had been peaceful without record of a dispute with anyone.

He commended the governor for his prompt response to their plight and assured him of the people’s cooperation with security agencies.

Special prayers were conducted by Rev Jacob Dashop, for peace in the community.

Pres. Buhari condemns attack

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of many people in an attack on Kunben village in Kombun District of Mangu, Plateau State, north-central Nigeria.

The attack, which happened on Wednesday night, left some villagers with various degrees of injury and have been taken to the General Hospital in Mangu for treatment.

President Buhari, speaking through his media aide, Garba Shehu, asked the security agencies to stop further attacks.

Shehu also said the president had contacted Governor Lalong, who had visited the village to console the people.

“President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government in Plateau State and is in contact with the Governor, Simon Lalong and the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence,” Shehu said.

“President Buhari said he is shocked and grieved by the incident and has urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent communities.”

Spokesman for the police in the state Mathias Tyopev, while confirming the attack Thursday, said that the police had deployed security personnel in the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“In the early hours of today, we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu,” he said.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one was severely injured.

“Immediately we received the information, the commissioner in charge of the command, Isaac Akinmoyede, directed the DCP in charge of Operations, Mr Aliyu Tafida to mobilise to the scene.”