Plateau Attack: Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 12 In Kunben Village

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 12 people in an attack on Kunben village in Kombun District of Mangu, Plateau State, north-central Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the attack, which happened on Wednesday night, left some villagers with various degrees of injury and have been taken to the General Hospital in Mangu for treatment.

President Buhari, speaking through his media aide, Garba Shehu, asked the security agencies to stop further attacks.

Shehu also said the president had contacted Governor Simon Lalong, who has visited the village to console the people.

“President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government in Plateau State and is in contact with the Governor, Simon Lalong and the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence,” Shehu said.

“President Buhari said he is shocked and grieved by the incident and has urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent communities.”

Spokesman for the police in the state Mathias Tyopev, while confirming the attack Thursday, said that the police had deployed security personnel in the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.