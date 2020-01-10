Opray Winfrey Speaks On Advising Harry, Meghan To Step Back As Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles (source: Instagram)American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey debunked rumours that she advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan to step back as “senior” royals.

Concise News reports that the couple, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, which was also shared on their Instagram handle said they plan to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution”.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Meanwhile, in an article published on PageSix, there were insinuations that Winfrey encouraged the couple to take the step and move to America to build their brand.

The report also indicates that the couple also got some advice from friends like the Obamas, and George and Amal Clooney (Who were present at their wedding).

But addressing the claims while responding to questions from PEOPLE, the media mogul said Meghan and Harry do not need her help to figure out the best plan for them.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family,” she said.

Recall that last October, Prince Harry and Meghan publicly revealed their struggles under the media spotlight.