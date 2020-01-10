Nigerians Given Ultimatum To Leave South African Town

Nigerians residing in Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape, South Africa, have been given a 12-hour ultimatum to exit the communities following a clash between locals and foreigners.

Concise News understands that the clash occurred after the murder of a police officer and his cousin on Wednesday.

According to report, a Nigerian stabbed one Constable Nico Visagie and his cousin to death, this action infuriated the locals who attacked foreigners.

Several houses and stalls were reportedly set ablaze.

“The community members of Keimoes and environs went on rampage, burning and destroying properties belonging to foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular,” President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, said.

“These attacks spread to Upington. Nigerians and other foreign nationals were also expelled from Upington.

“Prompt police intervention this morning brought about calm but the situation is still tensed.

“Some locals were arrested by the police for public disturbance and malicious damage to properties.

“They have appeared in Keimoes Magistrate Court for a bail hearing.”

Speaking further, Olubajo said the Nigerian who stabbed the officer had been on the run but was later arrested and will appear in court on or before Monday next week.

He further called for more protection of Nigerians and other foreigners in the Northern Cape as he commended the police.