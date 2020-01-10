Nigerian Police React To Video Of Officer Demanding Bribe Via POS

The Nigerian Police has condemned one of its officers who was spotted with a POS while asking a young man for his ATM card on a busy road.

In a statement released on its Twitter handle on Friday, the Force said that it has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of some of those spotted in the video.

The police assured the general public of its commitment to bringing to book any officer found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Police Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

“The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.

“The police, however, urged members of the public to send relevant information that could assist Police investigators to pressforabuja@police.gov.ng or kindly DM @policeNG”