Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Jan. 10th, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to accept Integrated Personnel and Information System (IPPIS). He also promised to increase university funding if the policy is accepted by the lecturers, noting that the promise is to end the union’s face-off with the government over the policy. Buhari said this when he met with the ASUU leadership over the controversial IPPIS at the presidential villa on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will use technology to fight corruption and reduce leakages in the public service. Buhari stated this when he received the leadership of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria and the Nigeria Computer Society at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Governors from the South West region on Thursday said that the regional security outfit called ‘Amotekun’ would complement the mainstream security agencies in the country. Speaking at the launch of the outfit in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Fayemi said Amotekun was not a duplication or replacement for the Nigerian Police.

Justice Jude Okeke of an Abuja High Court has sentenced the Director-General of the National Council of Art and Crafts (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, to prison over contempt of court. Okeke gave the order while ruling on a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against the Minister of the FCT; Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement new measures to re-position the country’s broadcast industry. Concise News reports that the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed issued the directive on Thursday in a statement where he noted that the order is meant to bring Nigeria up to speed with the best broadcast practices.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Garba Abubakar as the new Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with effect from 7th January, 2020 for an initial period of four years. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this while presenting a letter of appointment to the new Registrar-General, in Abuja on Thursday.

The Kaduna State Government has said that it has no intention of withdrawing charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, the state capital.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he paid a visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to discuss issues on the development of the state. Concise News reports that Obasanjo arrived at the governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 11:45 am and went straight into a closed-door meeting which lasted for an hour. Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the former president said he came to discuss the development of the state in the area of education, agriculture, rural development.

Atletico Madrid sprung a surprise in the Spanish Super Cup by staging a thrilling comeback to beat Barcelona 3-2 on Thursday and set up a final against Real Madrid. Barca looked on course for a Sunday showdown against Real when they led Atletico 2-1 with nine minutes left but instead, it will be a Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia to decide who lifts the trophy.

Britain’s parliament finally approved Brexit on Thursday, allowing it to become the first country to leave the European Union later this month, ending years of arguments that toppled two governments and splintered society. The House of Commons erupted in cheers after MPs ratified Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s divorce deal with Brussels by 330 votes to 231, turning the page on an extraordinary era of political drama and chaos.

