Nigeria Customs Exceeds Yearly Target, Generates N1.341trn In 2019

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made N1.341 trillion as revenue in 2019, beating its annual target of N937 billion by N404 billion.

Concise News reports that the NCS said this in a statement recently where it noted that the revenue was derived partly due to the land border closure policy of the Federal Government.

According to the NCS, the amount was also made due to the uncompromising pursuit of the service in doing what is right for Nigerians.

“Before the commencement of the border drill on 20th August 2019, revenue generation was between N4bn to N5bn but now NCS generates between N5bn to N7bn daily,” NCS said.

“The partial border closure is a decisive action against the challenging issue of trans-border crime and criminalities, fueled by the noncompliance to ECOWAS Protocol on the transit of goods by neighbouring countries.”