N-Power: What Nigerians Are Saying About Report Of Imminent Disengagement Of Beneficiaries

Nigerians – most especially – N-Power beneficiaries are asking the Federal Government to “clear the air” on Thursday’s report by Leadership Newspaper that 200, 000 volunteers will be removed from the scheme soon, Concise News reports.

While many of the Batch A beneficiaries are panicking over the news, few are still optimistic it is mere rumour.

Some Nigerians, meanwhile, are mocking the beneficiaries.

See some reactions below:

@Sadiya_farouq Good morning Madam Minister. What are we-2016 Npower batch to do. Please be clear on this. We are confused. Thanks — udo joseph (@josephudo2) January 10, 2020

This NPower people weren’t aware the programme has a two year duration?. Btw, how can you retire online Generals (Specialists in cyber-bot warfare) without hope of pension?. #Insidelife just be drinking your 5Alive🤣 — Femi Ola-Olu (@Femiolaolu1) January 10, 2020

My heartfelt sympathy to the NPOWER beneficiaries and bots. Nobody should lose their jobs in this Buhari ‘s economy https://t.co/dBVA5fObvM — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) January 10, 2020

FG disengages 200000 NPower volunteers because there was no provision for them in 2020 budget. They were supposed to have been disengaged in 2018 but for last election. Elections are over, so reality check. — Afam bu Ogbuefi🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) January 9, 2020

@npower_ng tweeted this morning with the caption on the image below but the present story, development is saddening. We can’t afford writing applications, moving from one street to the other over and over again! Let’s rethink @FMHDSD @Sadiya_farouq @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/EkKUHwBQYE — Npowerites (@npowerites) January 9, 2020

Yes we did, but the issue we wants to be clear for us is the faith of Batch A. Is it true that, the Batch A are going month ending of February? Please give us the real fact about that. Remind blessed — Mahmood Adamu (@MahmoodAdamu13) January 10, 2020

Go and read all the major newspapers in Nigeria on March 5th 2019 & November 19th 2019. Do further research at Nnpc offices. We are not like those Apc crack heads 30k a month hungry sycophantic E- rats. Npower will end soon & they will realise that unemployment rate is above 23% https://t.co/GVAeXQQoPS — St:Mykano (@mykametu) January 10, 2020

This Next Level is going to be interesting, I can see another 100,000 going before June — I Am Oluwatosin (@hood_home) January 10, 2020

Good Morning @npowerites @npower_ng @NpowerDG and all Volunteers.. Be relaxed and calm we are going to be favoured…🙏✌ — Sammy Adex (@SammyAdex14) January 10, 2020

NPOWER

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs: “…Government cannot sustain it anymore as there is no budget for for such employment

Me: Atleast all these idle youths collecting 35k every month without working, coming here to tackle me any time, I criticize this government will reduce — Comrade Ella (@JustSociety4all) January 9, 2020