Home » N-Power: What Nigerians Are Saying About Report Of Imminent Disengagement Of Beneficiaries

N-Power: What Nigerians Are Saying About Report Of Imminent Disengagement Of Beneficiaries

By - 32 minutes ago on January 10, 2020
Latest N-Power News Today

N-Power beneficiaries

Nigerians – most especially – N-Power beneficiaries are asking the Federal Government to “clear the air” on Thursday’s report by Leadership Newspaper that 200, 000 volunteers will be removed from the scheme soon, Concise News reports.

While many of the Batch A beneficiaries are panicking over the news, few are still optimistic it is mere rumour.

Some Nigerians, meanwhile, are mocking the beneficiaries.

See some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.