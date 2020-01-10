Mass Communication Will No Longer Be Single Course – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said that Mass Communication would no longer a single course, noting that it has been divided into seven separate degree programs.

NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Professor Rasheed, the split will take effect from the 2020 university admissions.

The NUC boss said that Mass Communication is too wide and the move is also to meet present demands.

Rasheed noted that the course had been unbundled into Journalism and Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies and Information and Media Studies.

He said: “The seven new programmes/departments to be domiciled in a Faculty/ School/College of Communication and Media Studies are Journalism and Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information and Media Studies.”