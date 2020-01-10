Mass Communication No Longer Single Course – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said that Mass Communication would no longer a single course, noting that it has been divided into seven separate degree programs.
NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.
According to Professor Rasheed, the split will take effect from the 2020 university admissions.
The NUC boss said that Mass Communication is too wide and the move is also to meet present demands.
Rasheed noted that the course had been unbundled into Journalism and Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies and Information and Media Studies.
He said: “The seven new programmes/departments to be domiciled in a Faculty/ School/College of Communication and Media Studies are Journalism and Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information and Media Studies.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.