Latest N-Power News Today Friday 10th January 2020

N-Power: Check Out Fresh Update On ‘Exit Of 200,000 Beneficiaries’

After we had suggested late last year that 2016 batch of the N-Power scheme will be exited, it has now credibly emerged that the Federal Government of Nigeria is set to disengage thousands of beneficiaries anytime from now.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the disengagement of the pioneer set of the famed scheme will take place between January and February 2020.

The newspaper claim some officials of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, operators of the scheme confirmed the development in Abuja on Wednesday. Read more here.

N-Power: ‘Real Reason’ FG Is Disengaging Batch A Beneficiaries Revealed

We have gathered that Batch A beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power programme are going to be ejected from the scheme “because there was no budgetary provision for them in the 2020 national budget”.

As per Leadership Newspaper, ‘the management of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) had already prepared an exit plan for the outgoing beneficiaries after spending 16 extra months for the two-year programme.’ Read more here.

