Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Friday, January 10th 2020

2020 Prophecy: What I Saw About Biafra – Prophet Joshua Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has released his 2020 prophecies about Nigeria, predicting that the Biafra agitation will become stronger in the New Year.

We understand that Prophet Iginla released the prophecies for 2020 on Monday where he also predicted that Nigeria will see an uprising.

“I’m not a prophet of doom but I must tell you the truth we have not seen the end of the Biafra agitation. This year it will take another turn and continue to grow like that,” he said.

“Still on the Biafra movement. It would not die. Between 2020.2021 and 2022 we will see a dimension that will be very strategic. A lot of you will ask me why is he always talking about Biafra.

“It’s because of what am seeing. It won’t die at all. This battle will carry another dimension internationally and not locally. And the young man at the centre of this thing will wax strong with an international presence. And I see other people putting hands on his shoulder.” Read more here.

2023: Biafra Agitation Won’t Stop Us From Getting Presidency – Ohanaeze

The South-East will produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, the Igbo socio-political group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has insisted.

The Ohanaeze said this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to comments by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that Ndigbo may not get the presidency due to the Biafra agitation.

“Igbos suffer from both superiority and inferiority complexes,” ACF Secretary-General Anthony Sani had said. “At one point, they tout their superiority by claiming to be over and above any other nationality in Nigeria because they are better at the use of their superior commercial acumen for trade.” Read more here.

