Award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has said that he is currently embarking on a creative effort title “Citation” which aims to address prevalance of all forms of sexual harassment.

He said this while addressing the media at a press conference, where he explained that the pre-production began in October 2018.

According to him, the five weeks shoot begins on January 10, 2020 and will end on february 15, in three countries.

Speaking on the theme of the movie, Afolayan said, “CITATION” will create awareness on the different forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private sphere. It will educate the society on women’s rights and the ways to enforce these rights for the achievement of equality and tranquility. The movie will encourage and embolden women to stand up against mistreatment and abuse by a patriarchal society. It has also been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders and thereby provide counterexamples to negative gender stereotypes.”

According to the filmmaker, Canon Central and North Africa is also coming on board his movie project for the second time in a row.

Access bank, Ajike Peoples’ Support Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation and pet project of Mrs. Olufolake Ajike Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State; and Ministry of Culture and Creative Industries in Cape Verde, are main sponsors of the country’s locations of the shoot.