Kogi: What APC’s Yahaya Bello Said About PDP Chairman’s ‘Sudden’ Death

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of its Kogi West Chairman, Taiwo Kola-Ojo, Concise News reports.

Bello disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, on Thursday in Lokoja.

Kola-Ojo slumped on Wednesday while playing tennis and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Bello – of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, stating that the state government and the people shared in their grief.

”It is with heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God that I, on behalf of the government and People of Kogi received the sad demise of one of us, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ojo.

“The death is more touching, especially for the fact that he was actively involved in the recent political activities in the state.

”On behalf of my immediate family and the people of Kogi, I therefore condole with the family of the deceased Chairman and the PDP over this sad news,” he said.

Bello prayed for the repose of the deceased`s soul while asking God to grant the family and the loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In similar vein, Dino Melaye, the immediate past Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district is grieving the loss of Kola-Ojo.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the fiery politician expressed his sadness at the demise of his colleague.

See below: