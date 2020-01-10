Iran: US Tells UN What It Is ‘Seriously’ Ready To Do With Tehran

The U.S. said on Thursday that it was ready for serious negotiations with Iran following escalating tensions between the two countries, Concise News reports.

“We stand ready to engage without pre-conditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime,” U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft says in a letter addressed to UN chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council.

“Washington has undertaken certain actions in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defence,“ Craft added.

US House Limits Trump War Powers Against Iran

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives voted on Thursday to restrict President Donald Trump’s future military action against Iran.

This move this online news medium understands is sought to claw back congressional war powers from the White House.

The non-binding resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump’s order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes by the Islamic republic dramatically escalated tensions and raised fears of a war between the two foes.

The vote, 224 to 194, was largely along party lines, although three members of Trump’s Republican Party joined Democrats in approving the measure that demands the president not engage in military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.