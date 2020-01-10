IPPIS: What President Buhari Told ASUU About New Policy

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to accept Integrated Personnel and Information System (IPPIS).

He also promised to increase university funding if the policy is accepted by the lecturers, noting that the promise is to end the union’s face-off with the government over the policy.

Buhari said this when he met with the ASUU leadership over the controversial IPPIS at the presidential villa on Thursday.

He noted that up to 70 percent of university lecturers had already enrolled in the system, arguing that it was an indication of its acceptance by the majority of Asuu members.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, also attended the meeting.

ASUU had for several months now rejected the enrollment of its members into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

They said that the system as unacceptable because it didn’t capture the peculiarities of the structure of the university system which is flexible and pragmatic.

This had led to several threats by the union to mobilise its members for a nationwide strike if the Federal Government stopped the salaries of lecturers for resisting enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The union noted that its experts had designed a “unique prototype of the IPPIS for the university system named, University Transparency and Accountability Solution, which it urged the Federal Government to implement in universities instead of the IPPIS.