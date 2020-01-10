Home » Four Catholic Seminarians Kidnapped In Kaduna

Four Catholic Seminarians Kidnapped In Kaduna

By - 22 minutes ago on January 10, 2020
Governor of Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai (image courtesy: Kaduna Government House)

Four seminarians of Good Shepard Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway have been kidnapped.

It was learned that the kidnappers stormed the seminary through a porous point and started shooting sporadically before abducting the seminarians from their hostels.

Spokesman for the Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, has confirmed the abduction.

He said that the timely response of policemen prevented the gunmen from abducting more students.

Sabo also said that police operatives had started working towards rescuing the victims.

