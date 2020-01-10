Former Super Eagles Star Isaac Promise Buried (Photos)

The former Flying Eagles captain who led Nigeria to a silver medal finish at the U-20 World Cup in 2005, died due to a heart attack in October in the United States.

Promise until his death, played for US football club side Austin Bold and was buried in a low-key ceremony with none of his teammates or top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly present.

“We sent out the programme in December, but there was no representative from the football community,” a family member said. “Imagine a former captain of Nigeria and there was no NFF representatives among the audience and not even a former teammate.”