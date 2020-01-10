Home » Former Eagles Captain Isaac Promise Buried (Photos)

Former Eagles Captain Isaac Promise Buried (Photos)

January 10, 2020
Isaac Promise: FIFA Reacts To Death Of Former Dream Team Captain

The ex-youth international, who played under former Super Eagles head coach, Samson Siasia, died on Wednesday night in the United States (image courtesy: (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

The former Flying Eagles captain who led Nigeria to a silver medal finish at the U-20 World Cup in 2005, died due to a heart attack in October in the United States.

Promise until his death, played for US football club side Austin Bold and was buried in a low-key ceremony with none of his teammates or top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly present.

“We sent out the programme in December, but there was no representative from the football community,” a family member said. “Imagine a former captain of Nigeria and there was no NFF representatives among the audience and not even a former teammate.”

Photo source: Nairaland

Photo source: Nairaland

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

