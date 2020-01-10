Days After Lashing Out Online Beggars, BBNaija’s Khloe Begs For Clothes

Last week, Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe stirred reactions on social media after laying curses on beggars, interestingly, she was spotted begging OAP Toke Makinwa for clothes on Instagram.

Concise News earlier reported that Khloe, in a video on her Snapchat handle, lashed out those who plan to seek help from her in 2020, while recalling how she sought help in 2019, without getting any.

The reality star, while placing curses on “beggars” said she would embarrass anyone who comes for her help, saying “your life will spoil, you will die”

Well, hours ago, Makinwa shared a gorgeous photo of hers, after which Khloe commented that she would be visiting her to raid her wardrobe.

“Pls aunty mi toke , can I come for a wardrobe raid . Pls I need help . I’m broke sis,” the reality star wrote

Shortly after, social media users who saw the her video earlier, immediately attacked her for begging for clothes, after shading those who beg online.

Defending her claims. Khloe said ” I said no one should ask me , u dint say me I cannot ask o . Abeg let me beg in peace sista”