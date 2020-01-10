Classified Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Results, Draws

This is the updated and classified week 27 2020 UK football pool fixtures, results, and draws for all matches played this weekend across all divisions.
Week 27 2020 Pool; Coupon Information
Concise News had earlier posted the week 27 2020 UK football pool coupon information where it was noted as follows:
Week 27 2020 UK Football Pool Results, Draws
Below is the updated week 27 UK football pool fixtures, results and draws for all matches played this weekend:
Here are the week 27 Uk football pool fixtures for 2020 to enable you to get your sure draws; bankers for this weekend:
|#
|Pools Coupon Fixtures
|Result
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Man City
|Sunday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|Sunday
|3
|Chelsea
|Burnley
|4
|Crystal P.
|Arsenal
|EKO
|5
|Everton
|Brighton
|6
|Leicester
|Southampton
|7
|Man Utd.
|Norwich
|8
|Tottenham
|Liverpool
|LKO
|9
|Wolves
|Newcastle
|10
|Barnsley
|Huddersfield
|11
|Blackburn
|Preston
|12
|Brentford
|Q.P.R.
|EKO
|13
|Cardiff
|Swansea
|Sunday
|14
|Charlton
|West Brom
|15
|Hull
|Fulham
|16
|Leeds
|Sheff Wed.
|17
|Luton
|Birmingham
|18
|Middlesboro
|Derby
|19
|Reading
|Nott’m For.
|20
|Stoke
|Millwall
|21
|Wigan
|Bristol C.
|22
|Bristol R.
|Doncaster
|23
|Burton A.
|Fleetwood
|24
|Coventry
|Milton K.D.
|25
|Ipswich
|Accrington
|26
|Oxford Utd.
|Rotherham
|27
|Peterboro
|Gillingham
|28
|Portsmouth
|Wimbledon
|29
|Rochdale
|Bolton
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Lincoln
|31
|Southend
|Tranmere
|32
|Sunderland
|Wycombe
|33
|Carlisle
|Plymouth
|34
|Cheltenham
|Walsall
|35
|Crawley
|Bradford C.
|36
|Exeter
|Cambridge U.
|37
|Leyton O.
|Grimsby
|38
|Macclesfield
|Oldham
|39
|Mansfield
|Forest G.
|40
|Morecambe
|Colchester
|41
|Salford C.
|Northampton
|42
|Scunthorpe
|Newport Co.
|43
|Stevenage
|Port Vale
|44
|Swindon
|Crewe
|45
|Alloa
|Arbroath
|46
|Dundee
|Ayr Utd.
|47
|Inverness
|Queen O’Sth
|48
|Morton
|Dunfermline
|49
|Partick
|Dundee Utd.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.