CAF Awards: NFF React As Mane, Oshoala Claim Gongs

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amanju Pinnick has hailed Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane for scooping the top prize in the 2019 CAF Awards.

Concise News reports that Oshoala claimed her fourth African Women Player of the Year award with Mane winning his first-ever African Player of the Year crown.

While reacting to the development, Pinnick admitted the players deserve the prizes, adding charging them to do better in the new year.

“There is no doubt that both players deserve their awards,” Pinnick was quoted by the NFF website as saying. “Mane has been very consistent for a number of years and has worked hard to improve himself in all areas of his game, and I must say the same goes for Asisat Oshoala, who has also been an impact player for FC Barcelona Ladies within the short time that she arrived at the club.

“Mane and Oshoala have also been role models in their native communities with their commitment and investment in charity causes. I congratulate both players and urge them to continue to improve as they strive for excellence in all areas.”