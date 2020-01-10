Buhari Speaks On Using Technology To Fight Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will use technology to fight corruption and reduce leakages in public service.

Buhari stated this when he received the leadership of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria and the Nigeria Computer Society at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Buhari, technology in public service delivery is no longer a luxury, but a pressing necessity which also helps in reducing the inefficiency of public servants.

He said: ‘‘The future belongs to IT. What was unimaginable 20 years ago is a reality today. Accordingly, we have introduced numerous policies and have made substantial investments to ensure the benefits of this technology-driven age is felt by 200 million Nigerians.

‘‘Indeed, our strategy for inclusive economic growth can only be achieved by leveraging the technology tools available to us.

‘‘Already, we have seen the benefits of using technological tools for lending to farmers as well as monitoring crop performance especially in some of the more remote locations.

‘‘We also leveraged technology to fight corruption and reduce leakages and inefficiencies in public service delivery.

“You are all aware of the significant investments we made to upgrade our policy and military platforms as we battle insecurity in parts of the country.

‘‘Furthermore, our social investment programs are built on technological platforms that allow us to positively impact the lives of some of poorest members of our society.’’

The president, therefore, urged the computer bodies to continue to partner with the government at all levels.

The bodies commended the Buhari regime for the implementation of the Treasury Single Account, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, among others.