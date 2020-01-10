Buhari Appoints New Corporate Affairs Commission Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Garba Abubakar as the new Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with effect from 7th January, 2020 for an initial period of four years.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this while presenting a letter of appointment to the new Registrar-General, in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister added that the president has also approved the reconstitution of the new board of the commission, naming Ademola Seriki as the Board Chairman.

According to a statement from the ministry, Adebayo disclosed that the reconstitution of the board had put to rest the lingering leadership tussle facing the commission.

He urged all directors and members of staff of the commission to give the new Registrar-General their maximum support and co-operation so as to achieve the mandate of ease of doing business.

In his response, the new Registrar-General expressed his appreciation to the president for finding him worthy of the appointment.

Garba assured the president and the minister that he would be fair to all and transform the Commission to a world-class institution.