Hours after judge ordered American streaming service, Netflix to stop showing a controversial gay Jesus film, Brazil’s supreme court has upturned the ruling.

The movie which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

Concise News reports that the judge, Benedicto Abicair in Rio de Janeiro had on Wednesday ordered Netflix to take down the show, after a religious organization Associaçao Centro Dom Bosco de Fe e Cultura filed a lawsuit against the its creators Porta dos Fundos.

According to him, the measure was to address the controversies generated by the movie among Christians in the country, until a higher court delivers a final verdict.

“The right to freedom of expression… is not absolute,” the judge also said.

But in his ruling on Thursday, supreme court’s president, Dias Toffoli held that Netflix be allowed to continue streaming the film.

“One cannot suppose that a humorous satire has the ability to weaken the values of the Christian faith, whose existence is traced back more than two thousand years, and which is the belief of the majority of Brazilian citizens,” the judge said.