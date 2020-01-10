Home » Boko Haram: Yobe Governor, Nigerian Army Take Major Decision

Boko Haram: Yobe Governor, Nigerian Army Take Major Decision

By - 2 hours ago on January 10, 2020
The Nigerian army and the government of Yobe state have decided to reopen the markets in Buni-Yadi and Kuka-Reta towns in Gujba and Damaturu areas of Yobe State, northeast Nigeria, from next week.

Concise News understands that the markets were closed by the military over recent months of renewed Boko Haram attacks.

The reopening of the markets, it was learned, followed Thursday’s meeting between the  Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in the army chief’s residence in Abuja.

Discussing a wide range of critical security issues with the army chief, the governor expressed appreciation to the Nigerian army and other security forces for their effort in combating Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor urged citizens in Kuka-Reta and Buni-Yadi and other towns to remain vigilant in their markets and neighborhoods and report any suspicious activity or persons whenever they notice one to the security agencies.

