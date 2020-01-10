Bobrisky Reacts To Sentencing Of NCAC Boss Runsewe To Jail

Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has expressed his sadness over the sentencing to prison of the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, by an Abuja court.

Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory in FCT had on Thursday sentenced Runsewe to prison for contempt of court.

Recall that Runsewe had earlier taken a swipe at the cross-dresser, who, according to him, is an embarrassment to Nigeria.

The NCAC boss also likened Bobrisky’s influence on society with the outbreak of Ebola, the deadly virus that has killed thousands in parts of east and west Africa.

He also admonished the members of the public, especially women, not to share same facilities with male barbie Bobrisky to avoid multiple infections.

While many had thought that the cross-dresser would mock Runsewe, who was sentenced to prison for contempt of court order made on 15 December, 2017, Bobrisky says he does not pay evil for evil.

The male barbie’s attention was called to Runsewe’s case in an Instagram post, after which Bobrisky said: “I’m not happy that he is in jail thou.. I don’t pay evil for evil, that’s one thing I learnt from my parents. I pray he comes out soon, I’ve forgiven him long time ago cuz I see him as my father.”