Bobrisky Reacts As Court Jails NCAC Boss Runsewe

Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky has expressed his sadness that the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe was jailed for contempt of court.

Concise News reports that Runsewe earlier took a swipe at the cross-dresser, who, according to him, is an embarrassment to Nigeria.

The NCAC boss also likened Bobrisky’s influence in the society with the outbreak of Ebola, the deadly virus that killed thousands in West Africa few years ago.

He also admonished the members of the public especially women not to share same facilities with male barbie Bobrisky to avoid multiple infections.

Well, while many had thought that the cross-dresser would mock Runsewe, who was sentenced to prison for contempt of court order made on December 15, 2017, by an Abuja High court, Bobrisky said he does not pay evil for evil.

This platform understands that the male barbie’s attention was called to Runsewe’s case in an Instagram post, after which Bobrisky said “I’m not happy that he is in jail thou.. I don’t pay evil for evil, that’s one thing I learnt from my parents. I pray he comes out soon, I’ve forgiven him long time ago cuz I see him as my father.