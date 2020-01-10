BBNaija’s Khloe Begs For Cloths Days After Lashing Out At Online Beggars

After stirring reactions on social media by laying curses on “beggars” last week, former BBNaija housemate Khloe has been spotted on Instagram begging on-air-personality Toke Makinwa for cloths.
Concise News had earlier reported that Khloe, in a video on her Snapchat handle, lashed out at those who plan to seek help from her in 2020, while recalling how she unsuccessfully sought help in 2019.
The reality star, while placing curses on “beggars” said she would embarrass anyone who comes for her help, saying “your life will spoil, you will die.”
Well, Makinwa, on Friday morning, shared a gorgeous photo of hers after which Khloe commented that she would be visiting her to “raid” her wardrobe.
“Pls aunty mi toke, can I come for a wardrobe raid . Pls I need help . I’m broke sis,” the former BBNaija housemate wrote.
Shortly after, social media users, who had seen Khloe’s video, immediately attacked her for begging for cloths after shading those who beg online.
Defending her claims, Khloe said: “I said no one should ask me , u dint say me I cannot ask o . Abeg let me beg in peace sista.”
