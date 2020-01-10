Bandits Kill One Air Force Personnel, Injure Others In Kaduna

An officer of the Nigerian Air Force has been killed and several others injured in an ambush at Unguwan Yako, close, along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road.

Concise News understands that two vehicles belonging to the Air force were set ablaze by suspected bandits in the incident which happened on Thursday.

Spokesperson of the Force, Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of all NAF personnel commiserates with the family of the fallen hero and prays that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose.

Daramola added that the CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements

“Troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Thursday, 9 January 2020, foiled an ambush set up by over 70 armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process. Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The deceased airman, Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of the fallen hero and prays that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose.

“The CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.”