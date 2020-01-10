Anti-Corruption: What My Govt. Should Have Done – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has admitted his government should have done well in the fight against corruption, Concise News reports.

Jonathan said this at the Eagles Square, Abuja, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) non- elective national convention.

He, however, said Nigeria’s economy would not have been in a terrible state if he had succeeded in securing a second term in office.

“Though we didn’t completely plug the loopholes in the fight against corruption, we did well,” the former Bayelsa State governor said.

“I learnt that some people said that if the PDP had remained in power beyond 2015, the economy would have been worse. This couldn’t have been the case, because we had a sound economic team in place.

“Let us not forget that the great floods of 2012 were a major calamity that damaged homes and farmlands on the plains of River Niger and Benue.

“But despite the devastating effects of this natural disaster, there were no food shortages or arbitrary increase in prices, because of what we were able to accomplish with our agriculture transformation agenda, which considerably boosted food production.

“If we say that we rekindled hope in our people and regained international goodwill, it is because we pursued a number of policies and programmes that were not only richly rewarding for our people, but were also being copied by many countries across the globe, a few of which I will mention here.”