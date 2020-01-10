Amotekun: What Ooni Of Ife Told Regional Security Outfit

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has warned personnel of the newly-launched Amotekun not to betray the interest of the Yoruba nation, Concise News reports.
This news platform understands that the Ooni of Ife made the call during the launching of Amotekun also known as the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) by the governors of the South West region in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The respected monarch assured the body of the support of traditional rulers to ensure they succeed in their job of security the South West.
“All the traditional rulers are in support,” the monarch said. “The federal government is not opposed to it, let all and sundry support it for peace to reign in the region.
“The success of this security outfit will be of benefit to the present generation and the generation yet unborn.”
