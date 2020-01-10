2023 Presidency: Seun Kuti Sends Strong Message To Goodluck Jonathan

Singer Seun Kuti has advised former president Goodluck Jonathan against running for presidency in 2023 following the reemergence of speculations that Jonathan was considering it.

Concise News reports that Jonathan had debunked the claims through his media aide Ikechukwu Eze.

“There was nothing like that,” Eze had said in a statement.

“The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.”

Reacting in a series of tweets, Seun, who is a son of late singer and activist, Fela Kuti, recalled occurrences during Jonathan’s administration.

Writing in pidgin, he said Nigerians suffered injustice and corruption during the former president’s administration.

“U say am o or u no say am, no even try am. not after all d yrs of shuffering and shmilling, injustice, kwaruption, etc wey we go tru under yur govt. una still tink we b mumu abi, ok.

“So d people for our supreme court no dey see anything wrong wit all dis selection dem dey call election wey dem dey do for dis contri, all d ballot boxes stolen, gunshots at polling stations, etc, all dis no concern our supreme court abi. we dey looku and laughu.”