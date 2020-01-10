12 Killed In Plateau Village Attack

Armed men have killed 12 people in an attack on Kunben village in Kombun District of Mangu, Plateau State, north-central Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the attack, which happened on Wednesday night, left some villagers with various degrees of injury and have been taken to the General Hospital in Mangu for treatment.

Spokesman for the police in the state Mathias Tyopev, while confirming the attack Thursday, said that the police had deployed security personnel in the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the governor of the state, Simon Lalong, has condemned the attack.

It was learned that Lalong, along with the deputy governor and security chiefs in the state, visited the village to commiserate with the people.

He assured the residents of the village that the security agencies were working towards arresting the culprits.