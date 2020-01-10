12 Killed In Plateau Village Attack

Armed men have killed 12 people in an attack on Kunben village in Kombun District of Mangu, Plateau State, north-central Nigeria.
Concise News learned that the attack, which happened on Wednesday night, left some villagers with various degrees of injury and have been taken to the General Hospital in Mangu for treatment.
Spokesman for the police in the state Mathias Tyopev, while confirming the attack Thursday, said that the police had deployed security personnel in the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
Meanwhile, the governor of the state, Simon Lalong, has condemned the attack.
It was learned that Lalong, along with the deputy governor and security chiefs in the state, visited the village to commiserate with the people.
He assured the residents of the village that the security agencies were working towards arresting the culprits.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.