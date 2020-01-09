What I Did After My Ex-Husband Cheated- Toke Makinwa

While many women use different approaches to handle cheating partners, media mogul, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she walked away from her former marriage when she could not manage her ex-husband’s infidelity.

Makinwa made the revelation while reacting to a viral video of a woman who attacked a lady believed to be her husband’s lover at Ikeja city mall.

The video which trended on social media platforms generated outrages, with many blaming the woman for her action.

In her reaction, the media personality berated the woman’s action, saying “In one single action, she’s made the alleged side chick an angel, the girl walked away while the woman looked hella crazy. Resist the urge to let another’s action make you crazy.

“The side chick she attacked might not be his only indiscretion, she’s even made them closer. The man is probably begging her right now. As a woman work on yourself, don’t lose you to nobody.”

Seeing this, a follower inquired about how Makinwa dealt with her ex-husband Maje Ayida, who according to her, cheated with other woman.

She thereby responded saying she walked away and began working on herself.

“Didn’t go around fighting nobody, I walked away, focused on my dreams and aspirations, worked on me, still working…. I can go on but… you completely missed the point of the tweet but I can’t help you.”

Meanwhile, Toke and Maje took their sojourn to an end in June 2015, barely 2 years after exchanging vows, after rumors had emerged that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.