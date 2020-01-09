What DJ Cuppy Did To Increase Chance Of Marriage In 2020

Nigerian female disc jockey and singer, DJ Cuppy appears to be really serious with her search for love and marriage in 2020, Concise News reports.

Days ago, Cuppy stirred reactions on social media days ago, after she revealed that she was shocked that 2020 was here and she is still single.

“Me trying to figure out how it’s 2020 and I’m still single,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Well, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 8, the singer who is also the daughter of Nigerian business magnate, Femi Otedola, took to her social media page to portray herself taking a bold step ahead of marriage in 2020.

She shared a photo of herself holding a meal, which she said wasn’t prepared by her.

Cuppy captioned the picture “Pretends I cooked this fish stew hoping it will increase my chances of marriage”

Meanwhile, The “Gelato” singer recently said she’s single because good men are scarce.