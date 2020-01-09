US Claims Iran Mistakenly Shot Down Ukrainian Plane

US officials have claimed that Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all of the 176 people on board, US media reported Thursday.

Concise News reports that a Ukrainian Boeing-737 with over 176 people on board crashed in Iran after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran Wednesday, according to local media.

According to state news agency IRNA, 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

The head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA that all passengers are likely dead.

However, Newsweek, CBS and CNN quoted unnamed officials saying they are increasingly confident that Iranian air defense systems accidentally downed the aircraft, based on satellite, radar and electronic data.

Also, US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had “suspicions” about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran as US media reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran.

“I have my suspicions,” Trump said. “It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and somebody could have made a mistake.”

